Left Menu

Winther takes 1-shot lead after 1st round in Mallorca

PTI | Santaponsa | Updated: 22-10-2021 10:12 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 10:08 IST
Winther takes 1-shot lead after 1st round in Mallorca
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Spain

Jeff Winther shot an 8-under 62 to take a one-shot lead after the first round of the Mallorca Open.

The Danish player had 10 birdies and two bogeys at the Santa Ponsa course.

''I didn't have any expectations going into this week, got my family here so we are just trying to enjoy it," Winther said.

''I took the whole day off yesterday, didn't touch a club. Warmed up on the range where we can only hit 5-irons. Apparently, that's the way to do it.'' Two players were tied for second — Niklas Lemke of Sweden and Bryce Easton of South Africa, who carded 63s for the lowest rounds of their European Tour career.

Five players were another shot back in a tie for fourth place, including Spaniards Jorge Campillo and Álvaro Quirós.

The Mallorca Open is the third and final event of the European Tour's Spain swing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality; Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago and more

Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lockdown; WHO says it continues to assess Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lock...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S. Open; Motor racing-F1 reserve Hulkenberg to test with McLaren's IndyCar team and more

Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S...

 Global
4
New focus time feature in Google Calendar auto-declines conflicting events

New focus time feature in Google Calendar auto-declines conflicting events

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021