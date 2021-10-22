Left Menu

Cricket-England's Morgan uncertain if he will play 2023 ODI World Cup

Cricket-England's Morgan uncertain if he will play 2023 ODI World Cup

England's white-ball captain Eoin Morgan expects to play in next year's Twenty20 World Cup but he is not certain he will be part of the team's title defence at the 50-overs World Cup in 2023, the 35-year-old said. Morgan will lead England https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/experienced-england-ready-banish-pain-2016-2021-10-21 at this year's T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and Oman, with the team set to take on defending champions West Indies in their tournament opener on Saturday in Dubai.

The next edition of the T20 World Cup will be played in Australia next year, followed by the one-day edition of the world showpiece in India in 2023. England won the 50-overs title https://www.reuters.com/article/cricket-worldcup-nzl-eng-idINKCN1U90KB for the first time in 2019 when the Morgan-led team defeated New Zealand in a memorable final at Lord's.

"I certainly see myself this time next year playing, hopefully, a really strong role in another T20 World Cup," Morgan told the BBC https://www.bbc.com/sport/cricket/58993305 on Thursday. "That is the expectation I have put on myself.

"I am not sure about another two (tournaments). Obviously, results determine how well you do and how often you are kept on. But certainly, my hunger and determination are as strong as ever." Morgan has played 243 one-day and 102 T20 matches for England.

