Left Menu

Europa Conference League: Horror night for Mourinho's Roma, Vitesse stun Spurs

AS Roma crashed to a humiliating 6-1 defeat against Bodo/Glimt in the Europa Conference League clash on Thursday at the Aspmyra Stadion.

ANI | Bodo | Updated: 22-10-2021 10:51 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 10:51 IST
Europa Conference League: Horror night for Mourinho's Roma, Vitesse stun Spurs
Bodo/Glimt players celebrating (Photo: Twitter/UEFA Europa Conference League). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Norway

AS Roma crashed to a humiliating 6-1 defeat against Bodo/Glimt in the Europa Conference League clash on Thursday at the Aspmyra Stadion. Tottenham Hotspur were also on the end of a surprise as they succumbed to Vitesse, but Feyenoord, PAOK, Gent, Maccabi Tel-Aviv and AZ Alkmaar were more impressive as they seized control of their groups.

A Jose Mourinho side conceded six goals in a game for the first time - in what was the 1008th match of his coaching career - as Bodo/Glimt earned the most famous success in their history. Erik Botheim and Patrick Berg gave the Norwegian outfit a dream start, but a comeback looked inevitable after Carles Perez reduced arrears in the 28th minute. Instead, Kjetil Knutsen's men produced the performance of their lives, scoring four times after the break through Botheim, Ola Solbakken (2) and Amahl Pellegrino to leapfrog the Italian giants at the top of Group C.

Elsewhere, Vitesse earned their first ever victory against an English team in UEFA competition thanks to Maximilian Wittek's thumping 78th-minute volley. Spurs lacked inspiration and creativity, though they came closest to scoring before the only goal when Bryan Gil's curling effort cannoned back off the bar just after half-time. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality; Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago and more

Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lockdown; WHO says it continues to assess Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lock...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S. Open; Motor racing-F1 reserve Hulkenberg to test with McLaren's IndyCar team and more

Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S...

 Global
4
New focus time feature in Google Calendar auto-declines conflicting events

New focus time feature in Google Calendar auto-declines conflicting events

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021