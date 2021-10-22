Left Menu

Europa League: West Ham in control, Lyon stay perfect

Olympique Lyonnais and West Ham United have the last two perfect records in the UEFA Europa League group stage after three rounds of fixtures, the French club winning a thriller in Prague and the Hammers easing to three points in London.

Olympique Lyonnais and West Ham United have the last two perfect records in the UEFA Europa League group stage after three rounds of fixtures, the French club winning a thriller in Prague and the Hammers easing to three points in London. Elsewhere, there were significant wins for Galatasaray, Monaco and Eintracht Frankfurt, while Napoli and Rangers gave their prospects a much-needed lift.

West Ham continued their immaculate start in Group H, although the impressive Paul Onuachu came within millimetres of giving the visitors a first-half lead with a looping header. However, Craig Dawson nodded in Aaron Cresswell's corner on the stroke of half-time, a trick repeated by Issa Diop early in the second half, and when Jarrod Bowen added a third moments later it was job done for the Hammers. In Prague, ten-man Lyon came from two goals down to beat Sparta Prague 4-3 away. Sparta led 2-0 after Luk Harasln scored twice in the opening 19 minutes. But Karl Toko Ekambi pulled one back in first-half injury time and Houssem Aouar equalised eight minutes into the second half.

Substitute Lucas Paquet transformed Peter Bosz's side as the Brazilian helped them get the lead. Toko Ekambi scored the fourth goal for the French side before substitute Ladislav Krejc gathered a consolation goal for Sparta in stoppage time. The Italian side Napoli triumphed 3-0 over Legia. Lorenzo Insigne lashed in an exquisite half-volley to send Napoli on their way to a first win of the campaign that moved them two points behind stubborn group leaders Legia. A classy finish from Victor Osimhen and Matteo Politano's long-range effort embellished the victory. (ANI)

