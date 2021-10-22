City luxury hotels & restaurants join Gout de/Good France 2021 celebration

Nine luxury hotels and restaurants in the city showcased representative cuisine of France as the City of Joy joined the Goût de/Good France 2021 celebration around the world from October 21 at the French Consulate here.

Expressing his happiness in hosting the sixth edition of the unique event, the new Consul General of France in Kolkata Didier Talpain said on Thursday night, due to the unprecedented COVID-19 situation in 2020, the event could not take place last year.

''This is 6th edition of Goût de/Good France, an international initiative, is back to help the profession in its sustainable transition and support chefs in their new role as ambassadors for more eco-friendly gastronomy.'' The event will be held here till October 24.

He said the culinary heritage, having a distinctive local identity, will work towards fostering the bond between the two distant regions which are both vibrant in passion.

The veteran diplomat told PTI on the sidelines, ''after coming to Kolkata about a week back I have found how gastronomy finds an important space among the people of two regions. I have been struck by the bright colors and I am looking forward.

''I look forward to a great association after this event, he added.

The Oberoi Grand, The Hyatt Regency, The Taj Bengal, Novotel Hotel & Residences, The Westin, J W Marriott, The Park, ITC Sonar and To Die For (Restaurant) - rolled out their special offerings, signature French items, for the evening.

He liked the great care and skill the chefs prepared the signature French dishes.

The cuisine included Rillettes de tours puffed pork crossing, Pate de Pommes de Terre with rocket leaves salad and grilled mushrooms, Paris breast, Quiche mushroom and cheese, Pulled pork crostini.

The typical desserts included Nougat de tours candied fruit, macro node tart.

A consulate statement said - like the Garden of France, the Centre-Loire Valley Region has for centuries been shaping an exceptional way of life, opening a window onto French excellence which still today is the pride and joy of its tourist industry. The region's food is inextricably linked to local cultural life, and Centre-Loire Valley ''is today at the heart of the new, thriving event season, of the Nouvelles Renaissances 2021 Festival, which celebrates the region's historical reputation for creativity and bold innovation among all the arts.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)