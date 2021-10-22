Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Hamilton and Verstappen close on track, distant off it; NHL roundup: Patrik Laine nets another OT winner for Jackets and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Motor racing-Hamilton and Verstappen close on track, distant off it

Formula One title rivals Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen have been close on track all season, at times too close, but otherwise they are keeping their distance. Mercedes' seven-times world champion Hamilton, six points behind Red Bull's Verstappen after 16 of 22 races, had little to say when asked at the U.S. Grand Prix on Thursday how the relationship had changed as the title fight intensifies.

NHL roundup: Patrik Laine nets another OT winner for Jackets

Patrik Laine scored 1:49 into overtime Thursday night as the host Columbus Blue Jackets beat the New York Islanders 3-2. With Islanders captain Anders Lee trying to poke the puck free from behind, Laine fell as he fired a shot under the arm of Ilya Sorokin and into the far corner of the net. It was the second overtime goal of the season for Laine, who also scored the game-winner in a 2-1 victory over the Seattle Kraken on Saturday.

NBA roundup: Heat start with a bang, blow out Bucks

The Miami Heat, setting a franchise record for most points in a season-opening game, rode a 26-2 first-quarter run and 27 bench points from Tyler Herro to a 137-95 win over the visiting Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night. Miami also got 21 points from Jimmy Butler and 20 points and a game-high 13 rebounds from Bam Adebayo.

Motor racing-Melbourne's Australian Grand Prix 'not going anywhere': official

Australian Grand Prix boss Andrew Westacott has dismissed a report the Formula One race could end up in Sydney, saying Melbourne wants to keep it after its contract expires in 2025. Australian broadcaster Seven Network said the New South Wales state government was having "high level talks" about a possible bid to snatch the race from Melbourne, without naming sources.

Tennis-Murray bemoans 'poor attitude' in Antwerp exit

Former world number one Andy Murray said he showed a poor attitude and did not make the right decisions in Thursday's second-round exit at the European Open in Antwerp, Belgium. Murray, currently ranked 172nd, lost 6-4 7-6(6) to Argentine second seed Diego Schwartzman as the Briton failed to match his 2019 display when he triumphed in Antwerp -- the last time he won a single's title.

Golf-Matsuyama defies Chiba rain to lead Zozo Championship

Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama will take a one-stroke lead into the weekend at the Zozo Championship after shooting a two-under-par 68 in the second round on Friday to move to the top of the leaderboard. The Japanese world number 19, cheered on by a restricted gallery of 5,000 of his compatriots, was solid rather than spectacular in cold and wet conditions at the Narashino Country Club in Chiba.

Congressional Democrats seek info from WFT

The investigation into the Washington Football Team's reputed toxic work atmosphere moved to a new level Thursday when two Democratic members of the U.S. House of Representatives sought to get Congress involved. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi of Illinois and Rep. Carolyn Maloney of New York wrote a letter to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, seeking "all documents and communications obtained in connection with the investigation into the WFT, its management, its owners, and any other matter relating to or resulting from the WFT investigation," multiple media outlets reported.

NFL-League, players reach agreement to drop 'race-norming' in settlement program

The National Football League (NFL) and former players have agreed to eliminate race-based methods of weighing claims in the league's $1 billion settlement program over brain injuries under a proposal filed in federal court. Former players Kevin Henry and Najeh Davenport alleged in a proposed class-action filed in federal court in 2020 that the "race-norming" process, used to evaluate cognitive function, assumed a lower baseline cognitive functioning for Black players than their white counterparts, making it more difficult to qualify for a settlement award.

Snowboarding-Australia's Hughes to grind through injury to Beijing

Having already battled back from six knee surgeries, determined Australian snowboarder Jarryd Hughes has no intention of letting an ankle injury derail his bid for another Olympic medal at the Beijing Winter Games. Hughes, who won silver in the snowboard cross at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics, had to go under the knife yet again during the Australian winter after suffering a nasty fall when training at the Thredbo ski-fields.

Tennis-Greek Sakkari qualifies for season-ending WTA Finals

Greece's Maria Sakkari will make her debut at the WTA Finals after the 26-year-old qualified for the season-ending championships after reaching the quarter-finals at the Kremlin Cup in Moscow. Sakkari edged past Russia's Anna Kalinskaya in the second round on Thursday, taking the first set 6-2 before Kalinskaya retired in the second set which Sakkari was leading 1-0.

