He started as a top-order batter in junior cricket before becoming a specialist spinner in the shortest version but Washington Sundar would love to ''open'' in Test matches for India if he gets a chance shortly.

The 22-year-old Washington has played four Tests, one ODI, and 31 T20 Internationals in which he has taken 32 wickets in all and scored 312 runs, including three fifties.

A hand injury during a practice game in the UK in July has robbed Washington of an opportunity to play in the IPL as well as the ongoing T20 World Cup in the UAE.

He was supposed to come back purely as a batter in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy but it is learned that he has not got the requisite clearance to start playing and as per BCCI policy, might not be selected for the New Zealand series without any domestic games under his belt.

''It will be a blessing for me to open for the Indian test team,'' Washington answered a PTI query on the sidelines of a store launch by footwear giants Puma.

Washington's fitness is a big concern right now after being withdrawn from the Tamil Nadu squad as he is still not match-fit to even bat. But the player did not want to dwell on it.

For now, he is looking forward to the T20 World Cup where India will open against Pakistan on Sunday.

''I am eagerly looking forward to watching Virat Bhai, KL Rahul, and Ravindra Jadeja,'' he said.

Asked about his choice of four semi-finalists, Washington said: ''Obviously India along with West Indies, England and Australia mostly.'' Washington spoke on the sidelines of the inauguration of PUMA's largest store in North India at CyberHub.

The store was inaugurated in the presence of six-time boxing world champion boxer MC Mary Kom, Tokyo bronze-medallist hockey star Rupinder Pal Singh, Washington, and singer Harrdy Sandhu. Also present was the company's India and South-east Asia MD Abhishek Ganguly, Harrdy Sandhu incidentally is a former India U-19 pace bowler, who was back in the day, known as Hardavinder Singh Sandhu.

