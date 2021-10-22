Left Menu

Syed Mushtaq Ali: Akshay Wadkar to lead Vidarbha; Umesh in squad

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 22-10-2021 14:40 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 14:24 IST
Syed Mushtaq Ali: Akshay Wadkar to lead Vidarbha; Umesh in squad
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Wicketkeeper-batsman Akshay Wadkar will lead a 20-member Vidarbha squad, which includes senior India pacer Umesh Yadav, in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, starting on November 4. The Vidarbha Cricket Association has posted the squad on its website.

Siddhesh Wath has been named Wadkar's deputy.

Umesh, who will lead the pace attack, has represented India in 49 Tests and 75 ODIs and has 98 first-class matches under his belt.

Other pacers in the team include right-armer Darshan Nalkande and 22-year-old fast bowler Yash Thakur.

Vidarbha selectors have also included batting mainstays in Ganesh Satish and opener R Sanjay, who has been impressive in the previous seasons.

Experienced off-spinner Akshay Wakhare has also been named in the side.

Vidarbha, who are placed in the Plate Group, will be playing all their league matches in Vijayawada.

Squad: Akshay Wadkar (captain), Siddhesh Wath (vice-captain), Atharva Taide, R Sanjay, Ganesh Satish, Yash Rathod, Jitesh Sharma, Apoorva Wankhede, Shubham Dubey, Akshay Karnewar, Akshay Wakhare, Harsh Dubey, Parth Rekhade, Ganesh Bhosale, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Thakur, Siddesh Neral, Aditya Thakre, Sooraj Rai and Umesh Yadav. Coach: Pritam Gandhe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality; Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago and more

Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lockdown; WHO says it continues to assess Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lock...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S. Open; Motor racing-F1 reserve Hulkenberg to test with McLaren's IndyCar team and more

Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S...

 Global
4
New focus time feature in Google Calendar auto-declines conflicting events

New focus time feature in Google Calendar auto-declines conflicting events

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021