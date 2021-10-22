Ireland win toss, elect to bat against Namibia in virtual knockout game

Ireland won the toss and elected to bat first against Namibia in the penultimate T20 World Cup first round Group A match here on Friday.

The game is a virtual knock-out tie for both teams as whoever wins will qualify for the Super 12s stage alongside Sri Lanka from the group.

Teams: Ireland: Andy Balbirnie (c), Paul Stirling, Kevin O'Brien, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Harry Tector, Neil Rock (wk), Simi Singh, Mark Adair, Josh Little, Craig Young. Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus (c), Zane Green (wk), Craig Williams, David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Pikky Ya France, Ruben Trumpelmann, Michael van Lingen, Bernard Scholtz.

