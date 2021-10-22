Left Menu

Ireland win toss, elect to bat against Namibia in virtual knockout game

PTI | Sharjah | Updated: 22-10-2021 15:31 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 15:17 IST
Ireland won the toss and elected to bat first against Namibia in the penultimate T20 World Cup first round Group A match here on Friday.

The game is a virtual knock-out tie for both teams as whoever wins will qualify for the Super 12s stage alongside Sri Lanka from the group.

Teams: Ireland: Andy Balbirnie (c), Paul Stirling, Kevin O'Brien, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Harry Tector, Neil Rock (wk), Simi Singh, Mark Adair, Josh Little, Craig Young. Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus (c), Zane Green (wk), Craig Williams, David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Pikky Ya France, Ruben Trumpelmann, Michael van Lingen, Bernard Scholtz.

