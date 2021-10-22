Left Menu

On Friday, Ko moved back into contention with a bogey-free 64 to leave her in fifth place, two behind the leaders.The BMW Ladies Championship is the only Asia event in the so-called fall season.

Two South Koreans tied for lead at home LPGA tournament
Hee Jeong Lim shot a 6-under 66 and first-round leader Na Rin An a 69 to leave the South Korean players tied for the lead after two rounds of the LPGA Tour's BMW Ladies Championship.

Lim and An had 11-under totals of 133 on the par-72 LPGA International Busan course.

American Danielle Kang shot 68 and In Gee Chun 69 and was tied for third, one stroke behind.

Jin Young Ko missed extending an LPGA scoring record on Thursday but started a new one on Friday.

Ko had 14 straight rounds in the 60s, tying her with Annika Sorenstam (2005) and So Yeon Ryu (2015-17) for the most in tour history, going into the first round. But Ko finished with a 1-under 71 on Thursday.

On Friday, Ko moved back into contention with a bogey-free 64 to leave her in fifth place, two behind the leaders.

The BMW Ladies Championship is the only Asia event in the so-called fall season. The LPGA started out with a four-tournament Asia swing until events in Shanghai, Japan, and Taiwan were either canceled or removed from the schedule due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

