Cricket-Milk powerplays, Finch tells Australia after dew diligence

Australia captain Aaron Finch believes powerplays will make or break team fortunes at the Twenty20 World Cup, apart from being a potent antidote to the pesky dew factor.

Australia will launch their bid for the only major global trophy that has eluded them with Saturday's Group 1 match against South Africa in Abu Dhabi. Finch would worry less about the dew factor as only one of their five group matches is a night game, but his experience in the recent Indian Premier League (IPL) tells him the first six overs still remained crucial.

"Even though it's different surfaces to what the IPL used, we saw the impact that had," Finch told a news conference on Friday. "The teams that won the powerplay went a long way to winning the game as the wickets deteriorated."

Australia got a taste of the dew factor in their warm-up match against New Zealand and Finch had no doubt it would be a headache for the teams. "As the conditions cool down slightly in the coming month or so, it will probably become heavier and heavier. Then the toss does become really important," he said.

"The way out is making the first six overs count. "Regardless of how dewy it does get, if you can control that part of the game, it goes a huge distance in winning the match."

Australia have the experience in their batting line-up to master the challenge, said the opener. To make the powerplays count, Australia will need David Warner to rediscover his form after being dropped by his IPL franchise midway through the UAE leg of the tournament.

Finch was convinced Warner would be back among runs soon. "I'm backing Davey's ability, I'm backing his judgement. If you look at these World Cup history, it's bloody good," Finch said.

"Would he have liked more runs? Absolutely, everyone would like more runs all the time. He's one of the greatest players Australia has ever produced and I've got no doubts that come game one, he'll be up and firing, ready to go."

