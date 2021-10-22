Cricket-Fifth England-India test to be played in July 2022

The fifth and final test of the series between England and India that was called off after a COVID-19 case in the Indian camp will be played in July 2022, England's cricket board (ECB) said on Friday.

India were leading the series 2-1 heading into the final test at Old Trafford last month but the match was cancelled barely two hours before its scheduled start after the tourists' physiotherapist tested positive for COVID-19.

