Left Menu

Jaismine, Basumatary ease into 2nd round of 5th Elite Women's National Boxing C'ships

Asian Championship bronze medallist Jaismine and defending champion Assam's Pwilao Basumatary headlined the 60kg category on Day 2 of the 5th Elite Women's National Boxing Championships at St Joseph's International School in Hisar, Haryana on Friday.

ANI | Hisar (Haryana) | Updated: 22-10-2021 19:03 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 19:03 IST
Jaismine, Basumatary ease into 2nd round of 5th Elite Women's National Boxing C'ships
5th Elite Women's National Boxing Championships logo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Asian Championship bronze medallist Jaismine and defending champion Assam's Pwilao Basumatary headlined the 60kg category on Day 2 of the 5th Elite Women's National Boxing Championships at St Joseph's International School in Hisar, Haryana on Friday. Representing Haryana, Jaismine comfortably beat Chhattisgarh's Rajbala by the unanimous 5-0 verdict in her opening round, while Basumatary showcased a ruthless display of power boxing and nimble-footedness against Karnataka's Theertha Lakshmi.

While Jaismine was time and again catching her opponent on the wrong foot, Basumatary went on the attack from the word go, hitting Theertha Lakshmi with powerful jabs before the referee stopped play and declared the former as the winner. Forty-nine bouts were contested on Day 2 of the prestigious event which has been witnessing participation of more than 320 pugilists from 36 states/union territories/boards from across the country. The tournament is being hosted by the Boxing Federation of India association with the Haryana Boxing Sangh.

Gujarat's Hardeek Kaur Gill (60kg) also put up a flawless display against Ladakh's Rigzen Tsomo before winning the contest 5-0. Meanwhile, Maharashtra pugilists continued their good show in the ongoing championship as Laxmee Mehra outpunched Sikkim's Sarmila Rai to win her 63kg opening round bout by Referee Stopping the Contest (RSC).

Chandigarh's Neema was another pugilist who was in top form in the 63kg category, beating Neha Kasnyal of Uttarakhand 4-1. Shruti Yadav of Madhya Pradesh gave a tactical masterclass against Chandigarh's Anju in the opening round of the 66kg category, winning by a comfortable margin of 5-0. Anju had no answer to Yadav's jabs and shots aimed at the head, as Day 2 ended on an electrifying note.

The gold and silver medallists will earn themselves a place in the national coaching camp. However, the remaining two names for the camp in each category will be selected on the basis of performances in the selection trials, which will take place right after the Nationals. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality; Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago and more

Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lockdown; WHO says it continues to assess Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lock...

 Global
3
KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Solution

KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Sol...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S. Open; Motor racing-F1 reserve Hulkenberg to test with McLaren's IndyCar team and more

Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021