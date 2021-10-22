Left Menu

Chaitanya among 5 players to complete double wins

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 22-10-2021 19:56 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 19:56 IST
Chaitanya among 5 players to complete double wins

Chaitanya Pandey on Friday emerged as one of the five players to complete back-to-back wins at the 2021 US Kids Golf India North Tour here. Playing in the Under-10 segment, Chaitanya, who went through a play-off in the first event on Thursday, won by three shots over the Dubai-based Siddhaan Chibber.

The other young players competing a second time in the double header were Samar Baijal (Boys U-7), Shambhavi Chaturvedi (Girls 9-10), Parnika Sharma (Girls 11-12) and Mahreen Bhatia (Girls 13-14).

The youngest winner on Friday was Nalinaksh in the Boys U-6 and he shot 7-over 43 in his nine holes at the ITC Classic Golf and Country Club.

Another popular winner was Prince Bainsla in the Boys U-11 and he got a big ovation when he went up to get his winner’s gold medal after scoring 3-over 75 beating Armin Paul Singh, the winner in the first event, by three shots. In the first event, Armin won by one shot over Prince.

In the Girls U-8, Aanya Dandriyal, who was third in the first event a day earlier, turned the tables and beat Annika Chendira by one shot in the nine-hole tussle.

Arshvant Srivastava looked set for winning a double, as he led by two shots with two holes to go in his tussle with Bhawesh Nirwan.

A double bogey after going into the bunker on 17th and a closing bogey on 18th meant he dropped from one-under to 2-over and lost by one shot to Bhawesh, who compensated for being third in the first event.

The top finishers will get priority points based on their finish and scores and that in turn will help them get entries into world level international events like the US Kids World Championships at Pinehurst in US and the US Kids Europe competition.

The three youngest divisions -- Boys U-6, Boys U-7 and Girls U-8 -- were contested over nine holes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality; Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago and more

Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lockdown; WHO says it continues to assess Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lock...

 Global
3
KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Solution

KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Sol...

 India
4
Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting second jab

Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021