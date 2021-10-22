Left Menu

Small country, small number of people playing cricket, we should be proud: Erasmus

Hopefully we can do it through the tournament. With two wins from three matches, Namibia join Sri Lanka in Super 12 stage from Group A while Ireland are eliminated, just like Netherlands.Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie admitted that his team was hurt by the defeat and it will be hard to forget.Hurts a lot.

PTI | Sharjah | Updated: 22-10-2021 20:07 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 20:07 IST
Small country, small number of people playing cricket, we should be proud: Erasmus
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Namibia's greatest athlete undoubtedly is quadruple Olympic silver medallist sprinter Frankie Fredericks, who captured the imagination of the athletics world during Barcelona and Atlanta edition.

But from Friday onwards, Fredericks might have some competition. At least, if Gerhard Erasmus demands his rightful place under the sun, no one would complaint.

Erasmus and a bunch of unknown cricketers from a country with a population less than West Delhi, earned its right to rub shoulders with the cricketing elites by beating Ireland in their ICC T20 World Cup.

Namibia had once played the tournament proper of the 50 over World Cup in 2003 where they were pummelled by India. But that was 18 summers back and since then despite being an associate member, they have improved their game.

And Erasmus as captain has been the leading light as his 53 off 49 balls would prove. Not to forget David Wiese, their professional cricketer, who has played across in T20 leagues.

''We run a tight ship. Small country, small number of people play cricket. We should be proud of ourselves,'' Erasmus said in the post match presentation.

''Hasn't sunk in yet, maybe on the way home.'' He expressed happiness that as senior players he and Wiese could secure a historic win, their second in the competition after beating Netherlands earlier.

''I count on my senior men to stand up when the pressure is on. And two of us did it tonight. Hopefully we can do it through the tournament.'' With two wins from three matches, Namibia join Sri Lanka in Super 12 stage from Group A while Ireland are eliminated, just like Netherlands.

Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie admitted that his team was hurt by the defeat and it will be hard to forget.

''Hurts a lot. Really wanted to win. It wasn't to be (for us). We didn't get enough runs. It will be hard to get over it, and it hurts a lot,'' he said.

''I think Wiese played a brillant hand when the rate was at 8, and their skipper saw them home. There are lot of good cricketers in there in Namibia.'' PTI PDS PDS KHS KHS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality; Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago and more

Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lockdown; WHO says it continues to assess Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lock...

 Global
3
KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Solution

KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Sol...

 India
4
Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting second jab

Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021