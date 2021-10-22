Left Menu

Sri Lankan bowlers shine as Netherlands bundled out for 44

Young Sri Lankan duo of Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana spun their web around Netherlands to bundle them out for a paltry 44 in their last first round game of the T20 World Cup here on Friday.Put in to bat, Netherlands lost in-form opener Max ODowd 2 cheaply, as he was run-out in the first over, courtesy a direct hit by rival skipper Dasun Shanaka.

PTI | Sharjah | Updated: 22-10-2021 20:48 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 20:48 IST
Sri Lankan bowlers shine as Netherlands bundled out for 44
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Young Sri Lankan duo of Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana spun their web around Netherlands to bundle them out for a paltry 44 in their last first round game of the T20 World Cup here on Friday.

Put in to bat, Netherlands lost in-form opener Max O’Dowd (2) cheaply, as he was run-out in the first over, courtesy a direct hit by rival skipper Dasun Shanaka. It soon became 19/2 as young off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana (2/3) used the carrom ball to perfection, as he cleaned up Ben Cooper (9). Theekshana was on a roll, as he picked up his second wicket in the same over, again using the carrom ball to castle Stephan Myburgh (5). Netherlands were teetering at 20/3 at that stage. Sri Lanka were surging as leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga (3/9) scalped two wickets in the fifth over. First, he trapped Colin Ackermann (11) in the front, as the Dutch were in all sorts of trouble at 31/4. Hasaranga, in a similar fashion, removed Bas De Leede (0) as Netherlands lost half their side for 32.

It was a procession for Netherlands batters as Roelof van der Merve (0) and skipper Pieter Seelaar (2) also went cheaply. The rival skipper was again trapped in the front by Hasaranga, who produced a stellar show on a track which aided the spinners.

Right-arm pacer Lahiru Kumara (3/7) then sent the lower order packing, claiming three wickets in the 10th over, as misery continued for Netherlands, who were bowled out in just 60 balls.

Brief Scores: Netherlands 44 all out in 10 overs (Colin Ackermaan 11; Lahiru Kumara 3/7, Wanindu Hasaranga 3/9, Maheesh Theekshana 2/3).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality; Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago and more

Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lockdown; WHO says it continues to assess Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lock...

 Global
3
KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Solution

KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Sol...

 India
4
Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting second jab

Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021