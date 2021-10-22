Sri Lankan bowlers shine as Netherlands bundled out for 44

Young Sri Lankan duo of Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana spun their web around Netherlands to bundle them out for a paltry 44 in their last first round game of the T20 World Cup here on Friday.

Put in to bat, Netherlands lost in-form opener Max O’Dowd (2) cheaply, as he was run-out in the first over, courtesy a direct hit by rival skipper Dasun Shanaka. It soon became 19/2 as young off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana (2/3) used the carrom ball to perfection, as he cleaned up Ben Cooper (9). Theekshana was on a roll, as he picked up his second wicket in the same over, again using the carrom ball to castle Stephan Myburgh (5). Netherlands were teetering at 20/3 at that stage. Sri Lanka were surging as leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga (3/9) scalped two wickets in the fifth over. First, he trapped Colin Ackermann (11) in the front, as the Dutch were in all sorts of trouble at 31/4. Hasaranga, in a similar fashion, removed Bas De Leede (0) as Netherlands lost half their side for 32.

It was a procession for Netherlands batters as Roelof van der Merve (0) and skipper Pieter Seelaar (2) also went cheaply. The rival skipper was again trapped in the front by Hasaranga, who produced a stellar show on a track which aided the spinners.

Right-arm pacer Lahiru Kumara (3/7) then sent the lower order packing, claiming three wickets in the 10th over, as misery continued for Netherlands, who were bowled out in just 60 balls.

Brief Scores: Netherlands 44 all out in 10 overs (Colin Ackermaan 11; Lahiru Kumara 3/7, Wanindu Hasaranga 3/9, Maheesh Theekshana 2/3).

