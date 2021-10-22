T20 WC: Dhoni gives throwdowns to India batters as team gears up for Pakistan clash

Former skipper and legendary wicket-keeper MS Dhoni on Friday provided throwdowns to India batters ahead of their opening match in the ongoing T20 World Cup. India will face Pakistan in their opening game of the ICC men's T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

Ahead of the match, Team India is sweating it out in the nets and is making sure they leave no stone unturned for the opening clash. Dhoni has been appointed as the mentor of the team for the T20 World Cup and the former skipper was seen giving throwdowns in the nets on Friday.

"Revealing #TeamIndia's latest throwdown specialist! @msdhoni| #T20WorldCup," BCCI tweeted. India, champions in the inaugural edition played in South Africa in 2007 and finalists in 2014, will also have Afghanistan, New Zealand in Group 2

Meanwhile, in the qualifiers, Namibia made history by qualifying for the T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 stage in their very first appearance at the tournament after beating Ireland on Friday. Namibia timed their chase of Ireland's 125 for eight to perfection as a half-century from skipper Gerhard Erasmus and pyrotechnics from David Wiese led Namibia, to a phenomenal eight-wicket victory. (ANI)

