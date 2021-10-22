T20 WC Scoreboard: SL vs NED

Left Menu

PTI | Sharjah | Updated: 22-10-2021 21:07 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 21:07 IST
Scoreboard of the T20 World Cup first round Group A match between Sri Lanka and Netherlands here on Friday.

Netherlands Innings: Stephan Myburgh b Theekshana 5 Max O'Dowd run out 2 Ben Cooper b Theekshana 9 Colin Ackermann lbw b de Silva 11 Bas de Leede lbw b de Silva 0 Scott Edwards lbw b Kumara 8 Roelof van der Merwe c Perera b Chameera 0 Pieter Seelaar lbw b de Silva 2 Fred Klaassen not out 1 Brandon Glover c Perera b Kumara 0 Paul van Meekeren lbw b Kumara 0 Extras: (B-1 LB-4 W-1) 6 Total: (All out in 10 overs) 44 Fall of wickets: 1/3 2/19 3/20 4/31 5/32 6/37 7/40 8/44 9/44 10/44 Bowling: Chamika Karunaratne 1-0-7-0, Dushmantha Chameera 2-0-13-1, Maheesh Theekshana 1-0-3-2, Lahiru Kumara 3-1-7-3, Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva 3-0-9-3. More PTI PDS PDS PDS

