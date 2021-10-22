Left Menu

Sri Lanka beat Netherlands by 8 wickets to top group in T20 WC first round

PTI | Sharjah | Updated: 22-10-2021 21:37 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 21:37 IST
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Sri Lanka beat Netherlands by eight wickets in their final T20 World Cup first round match to top Group A here on Friday.

Already through to the Super 12s before Friday's match, Sri Lanka bundled out Netherlands for just 44 runs in 10 overs after they invited the European side to bat.

The Sri Lankans then chased down the paltry target in 7.1 overs to end the first round with three wins in as many matches.

Earlier, young Sri Lankan duo of Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana spun their web around Netherlands to bundle them out for a paltry 44.

Spinners Lahiru Kumara (3/7) and Wanindu Hasaranga (3/9) took three wickets apiece while Maheesh Theekshana got two wickets.

For Netherlands, Colin Ackermaan was the highest scorer with 11 runs and he was the only Netherlands batter to reach double-digit figures. Brief Scores: Netherlands 44 all out in 10 overs (Colin Ackermaan 11; Lahiru Kumara 3/7, Wanindu Hasaranga 3/9, Maheesh Theekshana 2/3).

Sri Lanka: 45 in 7.1 overs (Kusal Perera 33 not out, Brandon Glover 1/12).

