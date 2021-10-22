Left Menu

T20 WC: Sri Lanka thrash Netherlands by 8 wickets to enter Super 12 stage on high

Lahiru Kumara and Wanindu Hasaranga picked three wickets each as Sri Lanka thrashed Netherlands by eight wickets in the final Round 1 match of the ICC men's T20 World Cup on Friday.

ANI | Sharjah | Updated: 22-10-2021 21:59 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 21:59 IST
T20 WC: Sri Lanka thrash Netherlands by 8 wickets to enter Super 12 stage on high
Sri Lanka cricket team (Image: T20 World Cup's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Lahiru Kumara and Wanindu Hasaranga picked three wickets each as Sri Lanka thrashed Netherlands by eight wickets in the final Round 1 match of the ICC men's T20 World Cup on Friday. Sri Lanka bowled the Netherlands out for just 44 in 10 overs and then chased down the target in 7.1 overs to finish the qualifying stage of the showpiece event with three wins from three games.

Chasing 45 runs, Sri Lanka didn't get off to a good start as the side lost opener Pathum Nissanka in the second over. Kusal Perera then took Sri Lanka over the line in the eighth over. Sri Lanka did lose Charith Asalanka's wicket in the sixth over but the side got home comfortably in the end.

Earlier put into bat first, Netherlands got off to a bad start that only worsened in the subsequent overs. After losing Max ODowd in the first over, the Netherlands have lost three wickets in three overs in Group A. Wickets kept falling at regular intervals and Netherlands were soon found reeling at 37/6 at the end of six overs. The Pieter Seelaar-led side was eventually folded for 44/10 in 10 overs.

Earlier in the day, Namibia made history by qualifying for the T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 stage in their very first appearance at the tournament after beating Ireland. Namibia timed their chase of Ireland's 125 for eight to perfection as a half-century from skipper Gerhard Erasmus and pyrotechnics from David Wiese led Namibia, to a phenomenal eight-wicket victory.

Brief Scores: Netherlands 44/10 (Colin Ackermann 11; Lahiru Kumara 3-7, Hasaranga 3-9) vs Sri Lanka 45/2 (Kusal Perera 33*; Brandon Glover 1-12) (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality; Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago and more

Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lockdown; WHO says it continues to assess Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lock...

 Global
3
Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting second jab

Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting ...

 India
4
KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Solution

KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Sol...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021