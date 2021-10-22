Sports News Roundup: Patrik Laine nets another OT winner for Jackets; Heat start with a bang, blow out Bucks and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

U.S. voices concern about China's treatment of NBA

The United States voiced concern on Friday at China's actions against the National Basketball Association, after Boston Celtics highlights were absent from a Chinese streaming platform following a player's online criticism of China's treatment of Tibet. Celtics backup center Enes Kanter this week tweeted a video of himself expressing support for Tibet and wearing a T-shirt with the image of the Dalai Lama, its exiled spiritual leader. He called Chinese President Xi Jinping a "brutal dictator."

Motor racing-Hamilton and Verstappen close on track, distant off it

Formula One title rivals Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen have been close on track all season, at times too close, but otherwise they are keeping their distance. Mercedes' seven-times world champion Hamilton, six points behind Red Bull's Verstappen after 16 of 22 races, had little to say when asked at the U.S. Grand Prix on Thursday how the relationship had changed as the title fight intensifies.

NHL roundup: Patrik Laine nets another OT winner for Jackets

Patrik Laine scored 1:49 into overtime Thursday night as the host Columbus Blue Jackets beat the New York Islanders 3-2. With Islanders captain Anders Lee trying to poke the puck free from behind, Laine fell as he fired a shot under the arm of Ilya Sorokin and into the far corner of the net. It was the second overtime goal of the season for Laine, who also scored the game-winner in a 2-1 victory over the Seattle Kraken on Saturday.

Soccer-Former Man Utd defender Evra alleges he was sexually abused as a child

Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra was sexually abused by a teacher when he was 13, the Frenchman alleged in an interview to The Times newspaper on Friday. The abuse is detailed in Evra's upcoming autobiography, 'I Love This Game'.

NBA roundup: Heat start with a bang, blow out Bucks

The Miami Heat, setting a franchise record for most points in a season-opening game, rode a 26-2 first-quarter run and 27 bench points from Tyler Herro to a 137-95 win over the visiting Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night. Miami also got 21 points from Jimmy Butler and 20 points and a game-high 13 rebounds from Bam Adebayo.

Tennis-Murray bemoans 'poor attitude' in Antwerp exit

Former world number one Andy Murray said he showed a poor attitude and did not make the right decisions in Thursday's second-round exit at the European Open in Antwerp, Belgium. Murray, currently ranked 172nd, lost 6-4 7-6(6) to Argentine second seed Diego Schwartzman as the Briton failed to match his 2019 display when he triumphed in Antwerp -- the last time he won a single's title.

Congressional Democrats seek info from WFT

The investigation into the Washington Football Team's reputed toxic work atmosphere moved to a new level Thursday when two Democratic members of the U.S. House of Representatives sought to get Congress involved. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi of Illinois and Rep. Carolyn Maloney of New York wrote a letter to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, seeking "all documents and communications obtained in connection with the investigation into the WFT, its management, its owners, and any other matter relating to or resulting from the WFT investigation," multiple media outlets reported.

NFL-League, players reach agreement to drop 'race-norming' in settlement program

The National Football League (NFL) and former players have agreed to eliminate race-based methods of weighing claims in the league's $1 billion settlement program over brain injuries under a proposal filed in federal court. Former players Kevin Henry and Najeh Davenport alleged in a proposed class-action filed in federal court in 2020 that the "race-norming" process, used to evaluate cognitive function, assumed a lower baseline cognitive functioning for Black players than their white counterparts, making it more difficult to qualify for a settlement award.

Tennis-Greek Sakkari qualifies for season-ending WTA Finals

Greece's Maria Sakkari will make her debut at the WTA Finals after the 26-year-old qualified for the season-ending championships after reaching the quarter-finals at the Kremlin Cup in Moscow. Sakkari edged past Russia's Anna Kalinskaya in the second round on Thursday, taking the first set 6-2 before Kalinskaya retired in the second set which Sakkari was leading 1-0.

Motorcycling-MotoGP raises minimum ages after teenage race fatalities

Riders competing in MotoGP's three classes must be at least 18-years-old from 2023 after the sport announced safety changes on Friday following three recent fatal accidents involving teenagers in junior series. The age threshold in Moto2 and Moto3, the classes on the ladder immediately below the top MotoGP category, is currently set at 16.

