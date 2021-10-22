Left Menu

Denmark Open: Sameer Verma bows out of tournament after retiring to end India's campaign

Indian shuttler Sameer Verma on Friday bowed out of the ongoing Denmark Open after he retired in the second game of the match against Indonesia's Tommy Sugiarto.

ANI | Odense | Updated: 22-10-2021 22:30 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 22:30 IST
Denmark Open: Sameer Verma bows out of tournament after retiring to end India's campaign
Indian shuttler Sameer Verma. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Denmark

Indian shuttler Sameer Verma on Friday bowed out of the ongoing Denmark Open after he retired in the second game of the match against Indonesia's Tommy Sugiarto. Tommy Sugiarto defeated Sameer 21-17 in the first game of the quarterfinal match here at Court 2. In the second game, the Indian shuttler retired midway to end his campaign.

Earlier in the day, PV Sindhu bowed out of the Denmark Open after losing her quarterfinal match against South Korea's AN Seyoung 11-21, 12-21, here at Court 1. Her defeat marks the end of the Indian challenge in Women's Singles in the Denmark Open.

Before Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth and mixed doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and N Sikki Reddy also bowed out after losing their respective matches. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality; Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago and more

Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lockdown; WHO says it continues to assess Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lock...

 Global
3
Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting second jab

Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting ...

 India
4
KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Solution

KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Sol...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021