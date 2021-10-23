Left Menu

T20 WC: Sri Lanka outplayed Group A, says Dutch captain Seelaar

Netherlands captain Pieter Seelaar admitted that the Sri Lanka team outplayed all of Group A in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

ANI | Sharjah | Updated: 23-10-2021 08:16 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 08:16 IST
Netherlands men's cricket team (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Netherlands captain Pieter Seelaar admitted that the Sri Lanka team outplayed all of Group A in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup. On Friday night at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sri Lanka maintained their 100 per cent win record in Round 1 of the T20 World Cup with a thumping eight-wicket victory over the Netherlands.

Seelaar, Netherlands captain in the post-match presentation said: "Pretty simple - SL outplayed us. Outplayed this whole group. Just two steps ahead." "Have got a SA series in November. Qualifier in NZ in March. Got to go to the drawing board. They came out with some good heat, some good aggression, and some team frustration came out," he added.

Set a paltry target of 45 by the Netherlands, Sri Lanka completed the formalities in 7.1 overs to set the record for the largest margin of victory in Men's T20 World Cup history. Kusal Perera, who had scored only 11 runs in the tournament so far, used the opportunity to find his touch, scoring an unbeaten 24-ball 33. Unlike the batters, the bowlers gave the Dutch something to celebrate, with Brandon Glover and Paul van Meekeren scalping a wicket each. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

