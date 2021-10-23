Left Menu

US GP: Bottas takes grid penalty, along with Russell and Vettel in Austin after PU changes

Valtteri Bottas has taken a new engine for the United States Grand Prix and will therefore take a grid penalty for this weekend's race at Circuit of The Americas.

ANI | Texas | Updated: 23-10-2021 08:33 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 08:33 IST
Valtteri Bottas (Photo: Twitter/Valtteri Bottas). Image Credit: ANI
Valtteri Bottas has taken a new engine for the United States Grand Prix and will therefore take a grid penalty for this weekend's race at Circuit of The Americas. Silver Arrows driver will be joining Williams' George Russell and Sebastian Vettel of Aston Martin, who have also been hit with penalties for changing Mercedes power unit components.

Bottas has taken his sixth internal combustion engine of the season (three is the limit within the regulations) and sixth exhaust, which has incurred a five-place grid penalty for Sunday's US GP. His 2022 replacement, Williams driver Russell, has taken his fourth ICE, fourth MGU-H, fourth turbocharger and fourth exhaust - meaning he will start the race from the back of the grid. Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel has also been given a grid penalty after he revealed on Thursday that his team would take new Mercedes power unit parts for the race at COTA.

The stewards confirmed the penalties after the first practice session in Austin, as per formula1.com. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

