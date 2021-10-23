Left Menu

Steven Alker leads PGA Tour Champions' playoff opener

Youve still got to play golf and shoot the scores. Steve Flesch was a stroke back. When I got the ball, I just shot it, and thats how Im playing golf.

PTI | Richmond | Updated: 23-10-2021 09:41 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 09:26 IST
Steven Alker leads PGA Tour Champions' playoff opener
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Steven Alker shot a 9-under 63 to take the first-round lead in the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, the first of three PGA Tour Champions playoff events.

Alker had a bogey-free round on The Country Club of Virginia's James River Course, making nine birdies in a 12-hole stretch from No. 12 to No. 5. The 50-year-old New Zealander is 55th in the season standings.

"It's a new chapter for me coming from Korn Ferry and playing with those young guys — big, strong, hitting it forever," Alker said. "So in places I was competitive out there, but I'm kind of maybe a little more competitive out here. My game's just coming around at the right time. You've still got to play golf and shoot the scores." Steve Flesch was a stroke back. He closed with a birdie on the par-4 18th.

"I've been putting great and I'm not overthinking anything, which is the magic deal," Flesch said. "I literally am playing golf like I played basketball. When I got the ball, I just shot it, and that's how I'm playing golf. I'm taking like one look with the putter and I'm going. I'm not giving myself any time to clutter up my melon." Charles Schwab Cup points leader Bernhard Langer, the 2017 winner in Richmond, was three strokes back at 66 with Bob Estes, Stephen Ames, Doug Barron and Matt Gogel.

Jim Furyk opened with a 69.

Defending champion Phil Mickelson shot 71, making a double bogey in the par-3 fourth. He won the Constellation Furyk and Friends two weeks ago in Florida for his third senior victory in four career starts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting second jab

Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting ...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaurs had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 ...

 Global
3
A social species? Newly discovered fossils show early dinosaurs lived in herds

A social species? Newly discovered fossils show early dinosaurs lived in her...

 United Kingdom
4
Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021