Left Menu

Jones to be interim manager at Newcastle for 2 EPL games

PTI | Newcastle | Updated: 23-10-2021 10:08 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 10:00 IST
Jones to be interim manager at Newcastle for 2 EPL games
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Australia

Interim Newcastle manager Graeme Jones said he has been asked to be in charge for the next two Premier League games while the club's new ownership conducts its search for a successor to Steve Bruce.

Bruce was fired on Wednesday, two weeks after the 300-million-pound ($409 million) takeover by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund.

Among the candidates being considered is former Shakhtar Donetsk and Roma coach Paulo Fonseca but there appears to be no prospect of a quick appointment.

"I spoke to the owners on Wednesday morning and they have asked me to take the team on an interim basis for the next two games, so Crystal Palace and Chelsea at home," Jones said at a news conference ahead of the Palace game on Saturday.

"I've said previously, I am fully focused on preparing the team the best we can to be competitive in both games." Jones joined the backroom staff at St James' Park in January having worked under Belgium coach Roberto Martinez.

Jones was credited with playing a significant role in Newcastle's successful fight for Premier League survival last season and went on to be part of England coach Gareth Southgate's backroom staff for the European Championship.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting second jab

Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting ...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaurs had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 ...

 Global
3
A social species? Newly discovered fossils show early dinosaurs lived in herds

A social species? Newly discovered fossils show early dinosaurs lived in her...

 United Kingdom
4
Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021