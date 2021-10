Torino and Sampdoria post wins in Serie A

Torino held off a late comeback from Genoa to see out a 3-2 victory in Serie A for its first win in more than a month.

Antonio Sanabria and Tommaso Pobega gave Torino a 2-0 advantage at the break before Mattia Destro pulled one back for Genoa.

Josip Brekalo then restored Torino's two-goal advantage but Felipe Caicedo quickly responded for Genoa to set up a tense final 10 minutes.

Torino moved up to 10th while Genoa remained in the drop zone, leaving coach Davide Ballardini's job at risk.

Also, Antonio Candreva scored one goal and contributed to another with a free-kick that resulted in an own goal as Sampdoria beat Spezia 2-1 to move up to 13th.

