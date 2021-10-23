Soccer-Injury forces Federici to retire ahead of A-League season

Former Australia goalkeeper Adam Federici has announced his retirement due to injury less than a month before the start of the new A-League season. The 36-year-old had been named captain at Macarthur FC following the retirement of Mark Milligan at the end of last season, but he will now not lead the club when the league returns on Nov. 19.

"I have been so fortunate to have the career I've had," Federici said in a statement released by the club. "While I would've loved to lead the Bulls this season, my body is in a different position and cannot continue.

"Through my journey I have played with wonderful coaches, players and clubs and I'm grateful that I got to finish my career on my home turf." Federici played 16 times for Australia and spent much of his career in England, featuring for Reading in both the Premier League and the Championship for 11 seasons before moving to Bournemouth and, in 2018, Stoke City.

He returned to Australia in 2020 to join Macarthur for the club's inaugural season in the A-League. "I am honoured to have been able to represent Australia and my time with the national team will stay fondly in my memories forever," he said.

"For now, my focus is to work on recovery, but I look forward to what the game has in store for me going forward." Federici's retirement leaves Macarthur coach Ante Milicic looking for a new captain and senior goalkeeper ahead of the club's season opener against Wellington Phoenix on Nov. 21.

"It's a sad day for Bulls fans knowing Adam won't be part of the squad this season, but as a club we will help and support him through his rehab and continue the relationship built to extend in some way in the future," he said.

