Rugby-Australia edge Japan in Oita to extend winning streak

The Wallabies had a minor scare late in the game but held back to launch their end-of-season tour with a 32-23 victory over Japan in Oita on Saturday and extend their winning streak to five tests. Both sides now move on to Europe, where Australia will face Scotland, England and Wales and Japan will play Ireland, Portgual and the Scots in November tests.

The Wallabies had a minor scare late in the game but held back to launch their end-of-season tour with a 32-23 victory over Japan in Oita on Saturday and extend their winning streak to five tests. Wingers Tom Wright and Jordan Petaia crossed for tries in the first half, while forwards Taniela Tupou, Rob Leota and Connal McInerney added scores after the break to maintain Australia's 100% record in six tests against Japan.

Japan, who scored tries through Lomano Lemeki and Ryoto Nakamura, drew within four points of the lead at 27-23 with five minutes remaining but debutant McInerney touched down off the back of rolling maul to snuff out home hopes of an upset. Both sides now move on to Europe, where Australia will face Scotland, England and Wales and Japan will play Ireland, Portgual and the Scots in November tests.

