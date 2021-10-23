Left Menu

Golf-Matsuyama retains one-shot lead ahead of Zozo Championship final round

The 29-year-old hit a second consecutive two-under-par round to move to 10-under and retain his one-shot lead over American Cameron Tringale ahead of Sunday's final around at the Narashino Country Club in Chiba. Matsuyama led Tringale by a single shot going into the third round to follow up an impressive opening day score of six-under-par with a 68 and looked set for a greater advantage ahead of the final hole.

Reuters | Updated: 23-10-2021 13:14 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 12:48 IST
Golf-Matsuyama retains one-shot lead ahead of Zozo Championship final round
Representative Image

Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama maintained his single-shot advantage at the top of the Zozo Championship leaderboard at the end of the third round on Saturday. The 29-year-old hit a second consecutive two-under-par round to move to 10-under and retain his one-shot lead over American Cameron Tringale ahead of Sunday's final around at the Narashino Country Club in Chiba.

Matsuyama led Tringale by a single shot going into the third round to follow up an impressive opening day score of six-under-par with a 68 and looked set for a greater advantage ahead of the final hole. After a par at the first, the Japanese golfer drained a putt from 10 feet to claim his first birdie of the round at the second but gave the shot back when he put his tee shot in the water at the fifth.

Matsuyama recovered at the next, however, when he claimed his second birdie, having trickled his ball up to the cup with a delicate pitch from the edge of the green. Another birdie followed at the ninth before he rolled in a downhill putt at the 16th to open up a three-shot lead after Trinagle had left his own birdie attempt just short.

But a wayward tee shot at the 18th resulted in Matsuyama bogeying the final hole of the round and seeing his lead trimmed to a single shot again as Tringale birdied from close range. Colombia's Sebastian Munoz missed out on the opportunity to move into third place on his own when he missed a makeable birdie putt at the 18th to sit on six-under-par after a two-under-par round of 68.

He shares third place with Brendan Steele of the United States and England's Matt Wallace, who both had even-par rounds for the day. This year's Zozo Championship is the third in the competition's history and sees the tournament returning to Japan after being held in California last year due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting second jab

Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting ...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaurs had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 ...

 Global
3
A social species? Newly discovered fossils show early dinosaurs lived in herds

A social species? Newly discovered fossils show early dinosaurs lived in her...

 United Kingdom
4
Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021