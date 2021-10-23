Left Menu

T20 WC: Pak name 12-member squad for India game, Hafeez and Malik included

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has announced the 12-member squad for the high-voltage clash against India on Sunday in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Pakistan middle-order batsman Shoaib Malik (file image). Image Credit: ANI
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has announced the 12-member squad for the high-voltage clash against India on Sunday in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup. The squad was announced by Azam in the press conference on Saturday which includes Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik. Malik and Hafeez bring a comforting amount of experience to the Pakistan side, their previous experience of playing against India in World Cups will be a definite advantage for the team.

Shaheen Afridi, a 21-year-old prospect proven in the Pakistan Super League who has dished out top performances in both warm-up games by picking up a total of four wickets has also been included. Hasan Ali who is a standout pacer for the Men in Green is also in the squad. The lanky pacer excels on the slower wickets in the UAE, his variations and lengths will be a tough task for the Indian batters to manage and they must play him with a cautious approach at the top.

After almost over two years, Virat Kohli and Co. will face-off against Babar Azam-led Pakistan and rekindle the age-old rivalry. Pakistan is yet to get a one-up over India in World Cups as the head-to-head has been heavily dominated by the Men in Blue. However, both teams have entered the tournament with a fresh perspective, filled to the brim with enormous young talent and the hunger and eagerness to prove themselves on the biggest stage of them all. Pakistan's 12-member squad against India: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Hasan Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, and Shaheen Shah Afridi. (ANI)

