Left Menu

Tokyo bronze medalists Rupinder, Lakra overwelhmed by PM Modi's letter of appreciation on retirement

Former Indian men's hockey player Rupinder Pal Singh was overwhelmed after he received a letter of appreciation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his retirement.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2021 15:07 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 15:07 IST
Tokyo bronze medalists Rupinder, Lakra overwelhmed by PM Modi's letter of appreciation on retirement
Drag-flicker Rupinder Pal Singh (Photo/ Rupinder Pal Singh Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Indian men's hockey player Rupinder Pal Singh was overwhelmed after he received a letter of appreciation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his retirement. PM also sent out the letter to Birendra Lakra on his retirement from the game. Both Pal and Lakra were part of India's recent Bronze Medal-winning team at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The duo announced their retirement on the same day, that is, September 30.

"Overwhelmed to receive this letter from our Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji. His constant support to athletes has motivated us to do our best at Tokyo2020. Sir, I am inspired by your passion for sport and pledge to continue my contribution to Indian sports," Rupinder Pal Singh tweeted. Rupinder, who made his international debut in 2010, played a pivotal role in India's Bronze Medal-winning feat at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Having scored as many as four goals in the tournament, the 31-year-old Lakra, a defender, was part of India's bronze medal-winning side in the Tokyo Olympics. He was also part of the 2014 gold medal-winning Incheon Asian Games team and the side that claimed bronze in 2018 Jakarta. He was the second-highest goal-scorer in the team.

"I read your post in which you announced your retirement from the Indian Hockey Team. I would like to personally thank you for all that you have done for Indian hockey," the letter by PM read. "In your post, you wrote about how you will carry back great memories of playing with the best in the world of hockey. I want to say that the people of India will have great memories of your own magic on the field. You have been a source of strength for the Indian hockey team and have been integral to every major tournament India has won from 2010 be it the Asian Men's Hockey Championships, Men's Hockey Asia Cup, Commonwealth Games, Hockey World League Finals and more. In the Tokyo Olympics, your performance was crucial to the team's historic success," the letter added.

The 31-year-old Lakra, a defender, who retired hours after Rupinder, was also part of India's bronze medal-winning side in the Tokyo Olympics. He was also part of the 2014 gold medal-winning Incheon Asian Games team and the side that claimed bronze in 2018 Jakarta. "We athletes contribute our life to sport and when it is acknowledged by Hon'ble PM of the country, it feels like we have really done our bit for nation building. Heartfelt thanks to Hon'ble Narendra Modi ji for his warm gesture. The time spent with you at the interaction after Tokyo 2020 will always remain memorable. Sir, I will surely take up the suggestion made by you regarding visits to 75 schools as part of #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav and continue to contribute to my country in my own little way," Lakra wrote on his Instagram.

"I write this letter to express my gratitude to you for your indelible contributions to Indian hockey. You have been a key part of a vital decade for Indian hockey. You also continued the glorious tradition of Odisha of producing outstanding hockey players, particularly defenders," an excerpt from the letter by PM to Lakra read. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting second jab

Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting ...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaurs had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 ...

 Global
3
A social species? Newly discovered fossils show early dinosaurs lived in herds

A social species? Newly discovered fossils show early dinosaurs lived in her...

 United Kingdom
4
Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021