Australia win toss, ask South Africa to bat
Australia skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to bowl against South Africa in their opening Group 1 Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup here on Saturday.
South Africa enter the clash having won both their warm-up games against Pakistan and Afghanistan.
Australia, on the other hand, defeated New Zealand before suffering an eight-wicket loss to India in their warm-up fixtures earlier this week. Teams: Australia: Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.
South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.
