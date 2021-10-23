Left Menu

Imran Khan shared his experience of 1992 World Cup triumph with us, says Babar

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 23-10-2021 15:36 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 15:29 IST
Former Pakistan captain and the country's current Prime Minister Imran Khan has interacted with the team ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup, skipper Babar Azam said here on Saturday.

Imran shared with the team his experience of leading Pakistan to their maiden World Cup triumph in 1992.

''Before coming, we had a meeting and in that he (Imran) had shared his experience, about what was his mindset in the 1992 World Cup, what was his and the team's body language,'' Babar said on the eve of his team's clash against arch-rivals India.

The Pakistani skipper was asked whether there was any message given by the prime minister ahead of their Super 12 game against India.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja had a virtual meeting with the players and advised them to give their 100 percent in the tournament.

''Look, the chairman told us, 'the calmer you keep yourself and the more you keep things simple, that will be better'.

'''Let the outside things remain outside and they should not come inside. Keep belief in yourself and give your hundred percent on the day','' added 27-year-old Babar, who has played 61 matches in the format so far.

