T20 WC, Ind vs Pak: Banter in full swing as fans gear up for high-voltage clash

Banter among fans is at an all-time high as the cricketing world gears up to watch arch-rivals India and Pakistan in action in their opening game of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai on Sunday.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 23-10-2021 16:36 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 16:36 IST
A visual from the 'Mauka Mauka' ad.. Image Credit: ANI
Banter among fans is at an all-time high as the cricketing world gears up to watch arch-rivals India and Pakistan in action in their opening game of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai on Sunday. To celebrate this joyous occasion, host broadcaster Star has once again shown its creativity and created the 'Mauka Mauka' ad, to engage in friendly banter with the Pakistan fans.

In the latest ad, a girl and a boy are at school, studying the concept of the number 'zero'. The girl tells the boy that his father is the inventor of number zero and jokes about it. It is later revealed that the boy's father is a Pakistani fan and number zero was implied to the total wins of Pakistan against India in World Cups. Similarly, many ads following the same concept have been created by fans during this period. Earlier, the 'Mauka Mauka' ad series was launched for the 2015 ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Both teams will open their campaigns in the Super 12 stage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 with what is billed to be a mouth-watering clash.

After almost over two years, Virat Kohli and Co. will face-off against Babar Azam-led Pakistan and rekindle the age-old rivalry. Pakistan is yet to get a one-up over India in World Cups as the head-to-head has been completely dominated by the Men in Blue. (ANI)

