WBBL: Three matches abandoned due to rain
Hobart Hurricanes clash with Adelaide Strikers in the ongoing Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) was called off after 16 overs, due to rain in Launceston.
- Country:
- Australia
Hobart Hurricanes clash with Adelaide Strikers in the ongoing Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) was called off after 16 overs, due to rain in Launceston. The Hurricanes were struggling at 107/5 after 16 overs as the Strikers' Amanda-Jade Wellington scalped two wickets in four balls. Hurricanes batter Mignon du Preez anchored the innings with a knock of 39 runs.
Strikers' Darcie Brown also took two wickets by giving away 21 runs in her entire four overs spell. Other than this clash, the match between Melbourne Stars and Brisbane Heat at Invermay Park and Perth Scorchers' clash with Melbourne Renegades at UTAS was called off shortly after the scheduled start time, without a ball bowled. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Melbourne
- Launceston
- Adelaide Strikers
- WBBL
- Melbourne Renegades
- Women's Big Bash
ALSO READ
Melbourne to ease world's longest COVID-19 lockdowns as vaccinations rise
WBBL: Harmanpreet, Rodrigues shine for Melbourne; Mandhana, Deepti off-colour for Sydney
Melbourne set for COVID lockdown exit despite record cases as vaccinations spike
Health News Roundup: Melbourne set for COVID lockdown exit despite record cases as vaccinations spike; Maine can bar religious exemptions to COVID-19 vaccine mandate, judge rules and more
Melbourne reopens as world's most locked-down city eases pandemic restrictions