WBBL: Three matches abandoned due to rain

Hobart Hurricanes clash with Adelaide Strikers in the ongoing Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) was called off after 16 overs, due to rain in Launceston. The Hurricanes were struggling at 107/5 after 16 overs as the Strikers' Amanda-Jade Wellington scalped two wickets in four balls. Hurricanes batter Mignon du Preez anchored the innings with a knock of 39 runs.

Strikers' Darcie Brown also took two wickets by giving away 21 runs in her entire four overs spell. Other than this clash, the match between Melbourne Stars and Brisbane Heat at Invermay Park and Perth Scorchers' clash with Melbourne Renegades at UTAS was called off shortly after the scheduled start time, without a ball bowled. (ANI)

