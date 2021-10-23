Left Menu

Kohli says it's important to give players periodic breaks from bio-bubble life

Stressing that one cannot tell where an individual is placed mentally in a bio-bubble, Kohli said the tem management needs communication with the players in this regard.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 23-10-2021 17:35 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 17:32 IST
Kohli says it's important to give players periodic breaks from bio-bubble life
RCB skipper Virat Kohli (Photo/RCB) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

India captain Virat Kohli on Saturday said that players need ''periodic breaks'' from bio-bubble life to refresh themselves as he advocated a balanced approach while dealing with the circumstances arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kohli said risking players' well-being ''to cover up'' lack of cricket due to the pandemic will not benefit the game.

''It's necessary to have a balanced approach, it's important to give players periodic breaks, where they can get mentally refreshed and come into the environment, where they can again compete, this is important," Kohli said at the pre-match press conference ahead of India's clash against arch-rivals Pakistan in their T20 World Cup opening match.

''Going forward, it's necessary this thing needs to be considered. I understand that for a long-time cricket has not happened in the world, but to cover up that if you ask a player to risk, I don't think world cricket will benefit from it," he added.

Mental stress associated with strict bio-bubble life has been a hot topic of discussion worldwide. It has affected a lot of players across international teams. Stressing that one cannot tell where an individual is placed mentally in a bio-bubble, Kohli said the tem management needs communication with the players in this regard. "Players need to be communicated where they are placed, what they want. You cannot tell who is mentally at which stage individually in a bio-bubble. If you see 5-6 people (players) happy, you cannot determine that all 15-16 people (players) are feeling the same way.'' Kohli, however, said a tournament like the ongoing T20 World Cup gives players motivation. "The good thing is we have just played the IPL with eight teams, every day was a new challenge, you are involved as the tournament builds up in order to achieve your goal," said Kohli.

"World Cup gives you different motivation being a multinational tournament. you have the opportunity to face many international sides whom you may not have faced before. So, new challenges come up that help you keep your focus intact. ''But going forward, it (stress due to bio-bubble life) is important to consider that," he signed off.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket test falters; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaurs had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 ...

 Global
3
Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting second jab

Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting ...

 India
4
Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021