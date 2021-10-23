Left Menu

Lim takes 4-stroke lead at LPGA tournament in South Korea

PTI | Busan | Updated: 23-10-2021 18:19 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 18:16 IST
Hee Jeong Lim took a four-stroke lead into the final round of the LPGA Tour's BMW Ladies Championship after a 7-under 65 Saturday.

Lim had a 54-hole total of 18-under 198 on the LPGA International Busan course.

Fellow South Korean players Jin Young Ko (67) and Na Rin An (69) were tied for second. American Danielle Kang shot 69 and was five strokes behind Lim and tied for third.

Lim has not had a bogey through the first three rounds.

"I think recently there was an event where I had one bogey-free round. But three consecutive bogey-free rounds I think is a first time for me," Lim said.

Lim had seven birdies Saturday, including one on No. 11, after missing her first fairway of the week.

"I wasn't necessarily aware of the fact that that was the first fairway that I missed during this event. But I'm not really used to missing the fairway. I usually keep the fairway pretty well," Lim said.

"So being in the rough itself was a bit awkward I would have to say." The LPGA started out with a four-tournament Asia swing until events in Shanghai, Japan, and Taiwan were either canceled or removed from the schedule due to COVID-19 travel restrictions. That left Busan as a one-off event on the schedule, and many of the top North American players decided not to play.

