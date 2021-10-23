Left Menu

Motorcycling-Ducati's Bagnaia claims pole for Emilia Romagna GP, Quartararo 15th

Bagnaia, 52 points behind Quartararo in the standings with three races left, topped the time charts to move into Q2, where he set the fastest lap again to claim his fourth consecutive pole and fifth of the season. Tricky conditions at the Misano Circuit led to several riders sliding off as the track dried up and yellow flags ruined lap times.

Reuters | Updated: 23-10-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 18:37 IST
Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia claimed pole position for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on Saturday to keep his championship hopes alive as leader Fabio Quartararo of Yamaha failed to make the second qualifying session. Bagnaia, 52 points behind Quartararo in the standings with three races left, topped the time charts to move into Q2, where he set the fastest lap again to claim his fourth consecutive pole and fifth of the season.

Tricky conditions at the Misano Circuit led to several riders sliding off as the track dried up and yellow flags ruined lap times. Quartararo failed to qualify for Q2 for the first time in his MotoGP career and a yellow flag infringement led to his best lap being cancelled, meaning the Frenchman will start Sunday's race from 15th on the grid.

