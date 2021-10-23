Left Menu

Koeman: Barcelona can''t be afraid of Madrid in ''clásico''

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 23-10-2021 20:16 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 20:16 IST
Koeman: Barcelona can''t be afraid of Madrid in ''clásico''
  • Country:
  • Spain

Barcelona can't be afraid of Real Madrid when the teams meet in the first “clásico” of the season this weekend, Ronald Koeman said Saturday.

It will be the first clásico since Lionel Messi departed from Barcelona, which has been struggling on and off the field since then.

“We have to play without fear,” the Barcelona coach said. “We have to show that we can win and that we will be motivated to win from the start.'' Barcelona was off to a tough start but picked up two straight victories for the first time this season ahead of Sunday's clásico at the Camp Nou Stadium.

It defeated Valencia in the Spanish league last weekend and Dynamo Kyiv on Wednesday in a crucial victory that kept alive its chances of avoiding elimination from the Champions League's group stage for the first time in two decades.

The match against Madrid caps a three-game home stint that Koeman called key for the club this season.

“We have good momentum after these two victories,'' he said, ''and we are very motivated to show that we can win this important match in front of our fans. Hopefully the stadium will be packed and it will be a good atmosphere.'' Less than 50,000 people attended the team's past two matches, about half the capacity of the Camp Nou, which was usually nearly full when Messi was still playing there.

Koeman will likely count on defender Jordi Alba, who made the squad for the clásico despite earlier being listed as doubtful because of an ankle injury.

Barcelona sits in seventh place in the Spanish league standings, two points behind third-place Madrid, which is coming off a much-needed 5-0 victory at Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League following consecutive losses against Sheriff at home in the European competition and at Espanyol in the league.

Leader Real Sociedad, three points in front of Madrid with an extra game, visits defending champion Atlético Madrid on Sunday. Atlético also is three points off the lead.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket test falters; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaurs had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 ...

 Global
3
Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting second jab

Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting ...

 India
4
Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021