Left Menu

Soccer-Inter boss Inzaghi calls for response to Lazio defeat against Juve

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi wants his side to improve their performance level and not just collect three points when they face Juventus at the San Siro on Sunday as he looks for a response to their defeat to Lazio last weekend.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 23-10-2021 20:55 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 20:55 IST
Soccer-Inter boss Inzaghi calls for response to Lazio defeat against Juve
  • Country:
  • Italy

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi wants his side to improve their performance level and not just collect three points when they face Juventus at the San Siro on Sunday as he looks for a response to their defeat to Lazio last weekend. Inter suffered their first defeat of the Serie A season in the capital last Saturday, despite leading for the majority of the ill-tempered match.

The Serie A champions responded with a win in the Champions League against Sheriff Tiraspol in midweek, but Inzaghi wants more from his players against Juve. "It is a very important game, beyond the points," Inzaghi told a news conference on Saturday. "After the Lazio loss we talked a lot about our performance and where we went wrong.

"Lazio are organised and with very fast players, and tomorrow we have another great chance to react. "The progress is good, we have slowed down for a moment but we are aware and have played some excellent football. We will try to improve more as a team."

Juventus come into the contest having won six matches in a row in all competitions, and Inzaghi insists his team must be wary of Massimiliano Allegri's resurgent side. "Juventus are our historical rival," he added. "We will have to be good at making the match ours.

"They have recovered all their players (from injury). They have had some excellent results so we will need to show them great attention. "It is a very important match between two very competitive teams. We will also have our fans alongside us. We will have to play a great match."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket test falters; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaurs had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 ...

 Global
3
Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting second jab

Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting ...

 India
4
Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021