T20 World Cup Scoreboard: England vs West Indies

PTI | Sharjah | Updated: 23-10-2021 21:08 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 21:08 IST
T20 World Cup Scoreboard: England vs West Indies
Scoreboard of the ICC T20 Word Cup match between England and West Indies here on Saturday. West Indies: Lendl Simmons c Livingstone b Moeen 3 Evin Lewis c Moeen b Chris Woakes 6 Chris Gayle c Malan b Tymal Mills 13 Shimron Hetmyer c Morgan b Moeen 9 Dwayne Bravo c Bairstow b Chris Jordan 5 Nicholas Pooran c Jos Buttler b Tymal Mills 1 Kieron Pollard c Bairstow b Adil Rashid 6 Andre Russell b Adil Rashid 0 Akeal Hosein not out 6 Obed McCoyc Roy b Adil Rashid 0 Ravi Rampaul b Adil Rashid 3 Extras: (w-3) 3 Total: 55 all out in 14.2 overs Fall of wickets: 8-1, 9-2, 27-3, 31-4, 37-5, 42-6, 44-7, 49-8, 49-9 Bowling: Moeen Ali 4-1-17-2, Chris Woakes 2-0-12-1, Tymal Mills 4-0-17-2, Chris Jordan 2-0-7-1, Adil Rashid 2.2-0-2-4.

