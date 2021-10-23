Left Menu

Soccer-Cornet double earns Burnley point at Southampton

Maxwel Cornet scored twice as struggling Burnley earned a 2-2 draw at Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday. Burnley took the lead in the 13th minute with Cornet losing his marker to glance a Matt Lowton corner into the far, bottom corner. Southampton piled on the pressure in response and Theo Walcott and Nathan Redmond missed great chances before Tino Livramento hit the post.

Reuters | Southampton | Updated: 23-10-2021 21:35 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 21:35 IST
Soccer-Cornet double earns Burnley point at Southampton
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Maxwel Cornet scored twice as struggling Burnley earned a 2-2 draw at Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday. Burnley took the lead in the 13th minute with Cornet losing his marker to glance a Matt Lowton corner into the far, bottom corner.

Southampton piled on the pressure in response and Theo Walcott and Nathan Redmond missed great chances before Tino Livramento hit the post. The impressive 18-year-old Livramento though finally brought the Saints level, four minutes before the break, with a header from Redmond's corner.

Armando Broja put Southampton ahead five minutes in the 50th minute after Burnley defender James Tarkowski gave the ball away straight to Ibrahima Diallo. But Ivorian Cornet, a summer signing from Olympique Lyonnais, earned Sean Dyche's side a point, beating Alex McCarthy with a superb first-time strike from the edge of the box.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket test falters; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaurs had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 ...

 Global
3
Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting second jab

Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting ...

 India
4
Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021