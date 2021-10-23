Left Menu

Soccer-Leeds draw with Wolves as Rodrigo nets late penalty

Wolves, who stretched their unbeaten league run to four games having won the previous three, are 10th on 13 points from nine games while Leeds stayed 17th on seven points.

Reuters | Leeds | Updated: 23-10-2021 21:41 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 21:41 IST
Spanish striker Rodrigo earned Leeds United a 1-1 home draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers as he scored a stoppage-time penalty to cancel out Hwang Hee-chan's early opener for the visitors in the Premier League on Saturday. Hwang netted an opportunist 10th-minute goal, steering in a shot with the outside of his foot from close range after Nelson Semedo broke clear and squared the ball to Raul Jimenez, whose effort fell kindly to the South Korean forward.

Leeds dominated the first half but failed to create much up front against a well organised Wolves defence, as visiting keeper Jose Sa smothered a Raphinha shot from long range before Jack Harrison fired well wide from inside the area. Home keeper Illan Meslier blocked a low Rayan Ait Nouri drive from a tight angle shortly after the break and Leeds struggled to carve out any chances before Sa kept out Joe Gelhardt's shot with a superb save in the 79th minute.

Gelhardt, who came on as a second-half substitute, capped a fine performance when he won the spot kick with a jinking run which forced Semedo to haul him down and Rodrigo made no mistake sending Sa the wrong way. Wolves, who stretched their unbeaten league run to four games having won the previous three, are 10th on 13 points from nine games while Leeds stayed 17th on seven points.

(Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Toby Davis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

