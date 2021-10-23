Left Menu

Soccer-Newcastle frustrate Palace in 1-1 draw at Selhurst Park

Newcastle United held Crystal Palace to a 1-1 draw at Selhurst Park on Saturday in their first game since the departure of manager Steve Bruce after Callum Wilson's acrobatic strike cancelled out Christian Benteke's opener for the home side.

Reuters | London | Updated: 23-10-2021 21:46 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 21:46 IST
Soccer-Newcastle frustrate Palace in 1-1 draw at Selhurst Park
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Newcastle United held Crystal Palace to a 1-1 draw at Selhurst Park on Saturday in their first game since the departure of manager Steve Bruce after Callum Wilson's acrobatic strike cancelled out Christian Benteke's opener for the home side. Newcastle, under interim manager Graeme Jones, were second best for the majority of the game but earned a share of the spoils as Palace were unable to capitalise on their chances despite dominating nearly 75% of possession.

Benteke gave Palace the breakthrough in the 56th minute before Wilson brought Newcastle level almost 10 minutes later with an overhead kick before Belgian striker Benteke had a late effort disallowed by VAR after a foul in the build-up. Benteke latched onto an inviting cross from Tyrick Mitchell and powered through the Newcastle defence to head past goalkeeper Karl Darlow, making up for an earlier missed opportunity when he hit the post after 20 minutes.

Palace were then punished for failing to clear a corner, with Newcastle defender Emil Krafth heading the ball towards Wilson who produced an unstoppable bicycle kick. Newcastle, who remain without a league win this season, remain second-bottom on four points, while Palace's sixth draw leaves them in 15th place on nine points from nine games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket test falters; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaurs had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 ...

 Global
3
SJVN keen to invest in hydro projects in Uttarakhand

SJVN keen to invest in hydro projects in Uttarakhand

 India
4
Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021