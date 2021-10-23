Left Menu

England beat West Indies by 6 wickets

England beat defending champions West Indies by six wickets in their T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 1 match here on Saturday.England cantered to the paltry target of 56 in just 8.2 overs with Jos Buttler top-scoring with 24 not out.For West Indies, Akeal Hosein took two wickets for 24 runs while Ravi Rampaul got one.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 23-10-2021 21:59 IST
England beat West Indies by 6 wickets
England beat defending champions West Indies by six wickets in their T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 1 match here on Saturday.

England cantered to the paltry target of 56 in just 8.2 overs with Jos Buttler top-scoring with 24 not out.

For West Indies, Akeal Hosein took two wickets for 24 runs while Ravi Rampaul got one. Earlier, invited to bat, West Indies were all out for 55 in 14.2 overs in their T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 1 match against England here on Saturday.

West Indies suffered a batting collapse and only Chris Gayle could reach double-digit figures with 13.

Adil Rashid was the pick of England bowlers with figures of 4/2 from 2.2 overs while Moeen Ali and Tymal Mills took two wickets apiece. Brief Scores: West Indies: 55 all out in 14.2 overs (Chris Gayle 13; Adil Rashid 4/2).

England: 56 for 4 in 8.2 overs (Jos Buttler 24 not out, Akeal Hosein 2/24).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

