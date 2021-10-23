Left Menu

T20 WC: It was day that didn't go as per plan, says Temba Bavuma

South African skipper Temba Bavuma expressed his disappointment as his team was defeated by Australia in the first Super 12s match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 23-10-2021 23:45 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 23:45 IST
T20 WC: It was day that didn't go as per plan, says Temba Bavuma
South Africa captain Temba Bavuma (file image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

South African skipper Temba Bavuma expressed his disappointment as his team was defeated by Australia in the first Super 12s match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. Batting first, South Africa were restricted to 118/9 with Josh Hazelwood shinning with the ball.

"We always talk about us being resilient and there was an opportunity. Big effort from the guys to get us to the last over. We just didn't get enough with the bat and it was always going to be tough for the bowlers, and it was a good effort from them to get it to this stage," said Bavuma in a post-match presentation. "Australia bowled well. They assessed the length well and hit that back of a length. Their spinners too bowled tight. Aiden held the innings and got us to a decent total. As much as it was a day that didn't go to plan, we can take positives. We showed fight. We spoke during the halftime that we won't give up," he added.

Chasing 119, Australia started off at a low pace with skipper Aaron Finch being sent back by Anrich Nortje without scoring a single run. Following Finch, David Warner and Mitchell Marsh also lost their wickets and by the end of the 7.5 overs, Australia was 38/3. Steve Smith played an innings of 35 runs in 34 balls and kept the hopes for his side alive. But at the end of the 15.2 overs, Smith and Glenn Maxwell were also sent back, leaving the team's total to 81/5. It was Stoinis, who in partnership with wicketkeeper Matthew Wade, ended the match with a boundary and took Australia home.

Earlier in the match, South Africa lost early wickets, with Australia's Josh Hazelwood and Adam Zampa scalping two wickets each. Australia will now be facing Sri Lanka in their next ICC Men's T20 World Cup clash on October 28 in Dubai, while South Africa will take on West Indies on October 26. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket test falters; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket...

 Global
2
Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Doping-British para cyclist McBride gets three-year ban for use of ostarine; Cycling-Lambie wins men's pursuit gold as Ganna fails to make final and more

Sports News Roundup: Doping-British para cyclist McBride gets three-year ban...

 Global
4
Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weekend

Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weeken...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021