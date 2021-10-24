Soccer-Foden double inspires Man City to 4-1 win at Brighton

Manchester City enjoyed a rampant 4-1 victory at Brighton & Hove Albion helped by England midfielder Phil Foden's double in their Premier League match on Saturday. The visitors battered the Brighton goal from the start, racing into a 13th minute lead through Ilkay Gundogan after a mistake from home goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

City soon extended their lead as Foden got his first of the match, steering Jack Grealish's square pass into the net in the 28th minute, before the 21-year-old got the final touch on Gabriel Jesus' shot to make it 3-0 three minutes later. With the job all but done by halftime, City took their foot off the gas in the second period, with Alexis Mac Allister's penalty nine minutes from time giving the hosts a consolation.

City substitute Riyad Mahrez put the icing on the cake with their fourth goal in stoppage time, sealing a win that moved Pep Guardiola's side up to second place above Liverpool, who visit Manchester United on Sunday, and within two points of Chelsea. Brighton stay fourth on 15 points from nine games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)