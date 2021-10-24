Left Menu

Cricket-Bin it and move on, Pollard tells 'demolished' Windies

For us, it's pretty simple: accept and move on." West Indies left out Roston Chase, who was expected to play the middle-order anchor role, while the move to promote Dwayne Bravo did not work either. "Roston has got the opportunity to be selected in the squad, but we thought that this was the best XI to go out and try to win the first game for us," Pollard explained.

Reuters | Updated: 24-10-2021 01:08 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 01:08 IST
Cricket-Bin it and move on, Pollard tells 'demolished' Windies

West Indies captain Kieron Pollard has a simple advice for his team after being "demolished" by England in their Twenty20 World Cup opener -- forget the thrashing and revive the title defence.

The repeat of the 2016 final proved a one-sided affair with West Indies wilting for an embarrassing 55 inside 15 overs, and England romping home inside nine overs. Pollard called the batting capitulation "unacceptable" and expected better in their coming Group I outings.

"It's disappointing to start a tournament like that, being the defending champions," the 34-year-old told reporters. "Having said that, it's something that we just need to accept. We accept it. We take full responsibility for what transpired out there and for us, games like these, you try to bin it as quickly as possible and move on."

England's spin duo of Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali shared six wickets between them and Chris Gayle's 13 was the only double digit score in West Indies' sorry-looking scorecard. "For us, we just need to go back, sort of look at our performances, look at the way we have gotten out and see if we can find maybe a medium as to how we need to approach it," Pollard said.

The key was to put the setback behind and prepare for the next Group 1 match against South Africa on Tuesday. "I think for us, it's very, very important that a game like this you sort of forget," the all-rounder said.

"You try to dig too much into it. Then you might unearth some things that you don't really want to. For us, it's pretty simple: accept and move on." West Indies left out Roston Chase, who was expected to play the middle-order anchor role, while the move to promote Dwayne Bravo did not work either.

"Roston has got the opportunity to be selected in the squad, but we thought that this was the best XI to go out and try to win the first game for us," Pollard explained. "We lost a couple of wickets early on and expected the guys to bat a couple of overs, just knock it around and see if we could set it up for the back end but we kept losing wickets.

"Bravo went up to break the trend of the left-handers, just to knock it around a bit more. It didn't work today and these things happen."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket test falters; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Doping-British para cyclist McBride gets three-year ban for use of ostarine; Cycling-Lambie wins men's pursuit gold as Ganna fails to make final and more

Sports News Roundup: Doping-British para cyclist McBride gets three-year ban...

 Global
4
Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weekend

Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weeken...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021