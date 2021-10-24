Left Menu

Soccer-French champions Lille held by lowly Brest

Jocelyn Gourvennec's side could not hold their advantage after Jonathan David's opener was cancelled out by Romain Faivre before the break in another lacklustre performance at Stade Pierre Mauroy. The result left them in ninth place on 15 points from 11 games, 12 behind leaders Paris St Germain who travel to Olympique de Marseille on Sunday.

Lille's see-saw Ligue 1 season continued when the French champions could do no better than a 1-1 home draw against Stade Brestois on Saturday. Jocelyn Gourvennec's side could not hold their advantage after Jonathan David's opener was cancelled out by Romain Faivre before the break in another lacklustre performance at Stade Pierre Mauroy.

The result left them in ninth place on 15 points from 11 games, 12 behind leaders Paris St Germain who travel to Olympique de Marseille on Sunday. Brest are third from bottom with six points, having yet to win a game this season.

Elsewhere, Nantes beat Clermont 2-1 to climb up to fifth on 17 points, leaving the promoted side in 14th place four points behind. In Lille, David put the hosts in front with a fine low shot on 19 minutes but they were never able to capitalise more on their domination.

In the 32nd minute, Faivre's free kick took a slight deflection off Xeka as the visitors levelled. Lille have only won two consecutive matches once this season.

